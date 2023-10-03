We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34'' UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Multitask Without Minimizing
See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.
*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Aspect ratio: 21:9, Annual 2018, Annual 2019, Annual 2020, Annual 2021.
*Simulated image.
**OnScreen Control software installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.
Multiple Devices—One Cable
LG 29WQ600 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.
*Simulated image.
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
Dynamic Action Sync®
Action as it Happens
Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with reduced input lag and unbelievable performance.
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only
Black Stabilizer®
Gameplay Never in the Dark
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
Crosshair®
Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Size (Inch)
-
34
-
Size (cm)
-
86.6
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
500 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
32W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Tilt
-
-5~15º
-
Height Range
-
110mm
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
940 x 240 x 516 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
6kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
11.1kg
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
