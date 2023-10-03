About Cookies on This Site

34'' UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor
34” UltraWide WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display

Multitask Without Minimizing

Keep everything all on one screen with the #1 UltraWide Monitor Brand in the U.S. 4 years in a row*.

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Aspect ratio: 21:9, Annual 2018, Annual 2019, Annual 2020, Annual 2021.

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
OnScreen Control**

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*Simulated image.
**OnScreen Control software installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.

USB Type-C® (no PD)

Multiple Devices—One Cable

Seamlessly connect to external devices with the convenience of a USB Type-C® port.

LG 29WQ600 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

*Simulated image.

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR

Every Movement Counts

With 1ms MBR, see smoother motion and less lag so you can react to movements quickly, putting you at the top of your game

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ is Built In

AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with reduced input lag and unbelievable performance.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only

Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience by brightening dark scenes for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Crosshair®

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

icon

3-side Borderless

icon

Tilt

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34

Size (cm)

86.6

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

500 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURE

HDR10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

32W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt

-5~15º

Height Range

110mm

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

940 x 240 x 516 mm

Weight with Stand

6.9kg

Weight without Stand

6kg

Weight in Shipping

11.1kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

