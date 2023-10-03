We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See More, Do More
See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy Connectivity
LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required(sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
39W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
35W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
19W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
940 x 219 x 516
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.5 x 568.3 x 260
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.9
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1080 at 100Hz
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
Buy Directly
34WQ650-W
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™