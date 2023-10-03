About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

38WK95C-W

38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)

All Spec

FEATURE

Multi - Size (Inch)

37.5" Curved

Multi - Panel Type

IPS

Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Multi - Color Depth(Number of Colors)

10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

Multi - Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.229 mm x 0.229 mm

Multi - Resolution

3840 x 1600

Multi - Brightness(Typ.)

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Multi - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Multi - Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Multi - (DFC)

Mega

Multi - Response Time(GTG)

5ms (High)

Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Interface - HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

Interface - DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

Interface - USB Type-C

Yes

Interface - Headphone Out

Yes

USB - USB Down-stream

Yes (USB3.0 2ea)

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

Speaker 10W*2( with Bluetooth)

Audio Tuning

Rich Bass

POWER

Input/Output - Type

Adapter

Input/Output - Input

100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

Input/Output - Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)

60W

Consumption-Normal On(Typ.)

70W

Consumption-Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

Consumption-DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI - H-Frequency

30 ~ 130KHz

HDMI - V-Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

DisplayPort - H-Frequency

30 ~ 130KHz

DisplayPort - V-Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Screen - Picture Mode

(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

Screen - Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

Screen - PIP

No (PIP mode in Screen Split)

Screen - PBP

Yes

General Function - DDC/CI

Yes

General Function - HDCP (version)

HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

General Function - Key Lock

Yes

General Function - Response Time Control

Yes

Game - Freesync

Yes

Game - Game Mode

Yes

Game - DAS Mode

Yes

Game - Black Stabilizer

Yes

Eco - Flicker Safe

Yes

Eco - Smart Energy saving

Yes

Eco - Automatic standby

Yes

Eco - Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Picture Quality - Six Axis Control

Yes

Picture Quality - Super resolution +

Yes

Picture Quality - Color Calibrated

Yes

Application SW - Dual controller

Yes

Application SW - Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

Application SW - My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

Application SW - OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

Others - Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

Others - One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

COLOR

Front/Middle

Silver (Spray)

Back

White High Glossy

Stand body

Silver (Spray)

Stand base

Silver Metal (Spray)

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

Height (Range)

100mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)

Set (without Stand)

897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0

Box

1058 x 212 x 545

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

9.0kg

Set (without Stand)

7.7kg

Box

13.2kg

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Vertical

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Offset

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB Type-C to Type-C

Yes

Gender (USB Tpye-A to Type-C)

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

