We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Multi - Size (Inch)
-
37.5" Curved
-
Multi - Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Multi - Color Depth(Number of Colors)
-
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.229 mm x 0.229 mm
-
Multi - Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Multi - Brightness(Typ.)
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Multi - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10
-
Multi - Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
-
Mega
-
Multi - Response Time(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Interface - HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
Interface - DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Interface - USB Type-C
-
Yes
-
Interface - Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
USB - USB Down-stream
-
Yes (USB3.0 2ea)
-
Audio output (watt)
-
Speaker 10W*2( with Bluetooth)
-
Audio Tuning
-
Rich Bass
-
Input/Output - Type
-
Adapter
-
Input/Output - Input
-
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output - Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)
-
60W
-
Consumption-Normal On(Typ.)
-
70W
-
Consumption-Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1.2W
-
Consumption-DC Off(Max)
-
0.3W
-
HDMI - H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 130KHz
-
HDMI - V-Frequency
-
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort - H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 130KHz
-
DisplayPort - V-Frequency
-
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
Screen - Picture Mode
-
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Screen - Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
Screen - PIP
-
No (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
Screen - PBP
-
Yes
-
General Function - DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
General Function - HDCP (version)
-
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
General Function - Key Lock
-
Yes
-
General Function - Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Game - Freesync
-
Yes
-
Game - Game Mode
-
Yes
-
Game - DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Game - Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Eco - Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Eco - Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Eco - Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Eco - Reader Mode
-
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Picture Quality - Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Quality - Super resolution +
-
Yes
-
Picture Quality - Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Application SW - Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Application SW - Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
Application SW - My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
Application SW - OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Others - Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
Others - One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Front/Middle
-
Silver (Spray)
-
Back
-
White High Glossy
-
Stand body
-
Silver (Spray)
-
Stand base
-
Silver Metal (Spray)
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Height (Range)
-
100mm
-
Set (with Stand)
-
897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0
-
Box
-
1058 x 212 x 545
-
Set (with Stand)
-
9.0kg
-
Set (without Stand)
-
7.7kg
-
Box
-
13.2kg
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Offset
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
Windows10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
USB Type-C to Type-C
-
Yes
-
Gender (USB Tpye-A to Type-C)
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)