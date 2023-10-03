37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to Buy

38WP85C-W

front view

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Edit and run various programs with the 37.5-inch 21:9 LG UltraWide™ QHD monitor.

See More Create Better

Display
37.5” QHD (3840x1600) IPS
3-Side virtually Borderless Design
Colour
HDR10
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

37.5" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3840x1600 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness : 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.)

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : True Colours and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Stereo Speaker with Rich Bass

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.

Immersive experience with Rich Bass

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

icon

Display

icon

Power Delivery

icon

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • DAS
  • Conventional
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ambient light sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.
Ambient Light Sensor

Automatic Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in the optimal display environment and also reducing eye fatigue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

icon

Height

0~110mm

icon

Tilt

-5~20°

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.29

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

2300R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

10W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 541 x 235

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 587.4 x 260(↑) 895.4 x 477.4 x 260(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.9(TBD)

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.3

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 1600 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

front view

38WP85C-W

37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Monitor