30" Bottom Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, 22 cu.ft.

Specs

LDNS22220S

LDNS22220S

30" Bottom Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, 22 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
22.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 3/4" x 68 1/2" x 34 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

30"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

22

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.8 cu. ft.

Freezer

7.3 cu.ft.

Total

22.1 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

505

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

4

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full Shelves

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bin

5 Door Bins (2 Gallon, 1 Dairy, 1 Folding, 1 Half)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

Folding Door Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2

Divider

Yes (Lower)

Ice Maker

Ready (LK55C)

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (ST) , White (SW)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

34 7/8"

Depth without Handles

33"

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

59 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

67 1/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 1/2"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

33 1/2"

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

31 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

231lbs./ 252 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

31 1/2" x 69 3/8" x 37 3/4"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC CODES

LDNS22220S

772454067068

