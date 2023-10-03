About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow, 10 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow, 10 cu.ft.

LBN10551PV

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow, 10 cu.ft.

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

6.4 cu.ft.

Freezer

3.6 cu.ft.

Total

10.1 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Swing

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal Green LED

Temperature Sensors

4

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full (2 Fixed)

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

1

Magic Crisper

Yes

Egg Tray (Box)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

1 Full, 4 Half

Door Bin Material

Transparent

Folding Door Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

4 Upper Drawers

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Colour

Platinum Silver, Smooth White (SW)

Handles

Horizontal Pocket Type

Reversible Doors

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth with Handles

25 3/8"

Depth without Handles

25 3/8"

Depth without Door

21 5/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46"

Height to Top of Case

68 1/5"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 3/8"

Width

23 1/2"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

24 3/8"

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

24 3/8"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

1 1/8"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 1/8"

Installation Clearance

sides 2" x top 2" x back 2"

Weight (lbs)

152/165

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

25 4/5" x 71 1/2" x 29 1/5"

UPC CODES

LBN10551PV

048231786034

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System

What people are saying