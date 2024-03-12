We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20 cu.ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, 33"
20 cu.ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, 33"
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
20.2
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
678
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
-
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174063897
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
20.2
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
-
6.6
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
-
13.6
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
Touch Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
242.5
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
24 13/16"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
28 3/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
31 1/4"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
260
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
69 15/16"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 28 3/4"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
42"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
36 11/16"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
41 5/8"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes (Left Door Only)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 - tier organization
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
-
No
-
Dual lce Maker
-
Yes (Cube Ice)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
N/A
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
-
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
-
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
678
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
-
No
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LF20C6330S
20 cu.ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, 33"