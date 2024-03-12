Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20 cu.ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, 33"

LF20C6330S

20 cu.ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, 33"

front view
Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

20.2

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

678

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174063897

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

20.2

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

6.6

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

13.6

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Touch Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

242.5

Depth without door (inch)

24 13/16"

Depth without handle (inch)

28 3/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

31 1/4"

Gross Weight (lb.)

260

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69 15/16"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 28 3/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

42"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

36 11/16"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

41 5/8"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2 - tier organization

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

Yes (Cube Ice)

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

N/A

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

678

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

