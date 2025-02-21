Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
36" French 4-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Ice Maker

LF24C8200S

LF24C8200S

36” French 4-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Front view
Front one side open without filled
Front one side open filled
Top open without filled
Top open filled
Inside view 1
Led view
inside without filled3
Inside view with filled3
Right perspective view
left perspective view
Top right perspective view
top right perspective view
side view
Back view

Key Features

  • Large Capacity
  • Counter-Depth
  • Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles
  • Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

What Is Counter-Depth?

Counter-Depth

Keep it seamless

LG counter-depth refrigerators have a shallower depth that allows them to align with countertops and cabinetry, providing a sleek and built-in look.

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take in the contemporary design.

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker

Our built-in icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining at home.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption,

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LF24C8200S

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    23.6

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    36" x 70 3/8" x 28 3/4"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    640

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Extra Space

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174109830

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Counter Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    23.6

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    14.3

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    9.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    273

  • Depth without door (inch)

    24 1/4"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    28 3/4"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    28 3/4"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    295

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    69"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 3/8"

  • Installation Clearance

    4/8”

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38" x 74" x 30"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    36" x 70 3/8" x 28 3/4"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    43 3/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispenser Light

    No

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    No

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    640

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

