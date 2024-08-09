We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31 cu.ft. French 3-Door, Standard-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Single Ice Makers
Store More with More Interior Space
Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.
Maximizing Your Shelf Space
Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage.
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+
LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
30.7
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
755
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
-
Product Type
French Door (3Door)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Door alarm
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Grip(Curved Handle)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
-
Contour Door
Flat
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
3.0
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
External (1 stage)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes (Left Door Only)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
30.7
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
20.4
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
10.3
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
755
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
302
-
Installation Clearance
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 34 3/8"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
40"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
44 7/8"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
48 7/8"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
36 7/8"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
34 3/8"
-
Depth without door (inch)
30 1/8"
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70 1/4"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
324
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
-
Wide Pantry
Yes (Temperature-Controllable)
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
8
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174086193
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Pull Drawer
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 - tier organization
