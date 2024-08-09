Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31 cu.ft. French 3-Door, Standard-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Single Ice Makers

LF31T6230S

Front view

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

Maximizing Your Shelf Space

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage. 

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

Cool Guard with Back Lit Lighting

The LED backlit Cool Guard wall panel adds a pro-style look to the fridge interior, while LED lighting illuminates it.

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LF31T6230S-1

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    30.7

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    755

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

  • Product Type

    French Door (3Door)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Door alarm

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Grip(Curved Handle)

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.0

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    External (1 stage)

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes (Left Door Only)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    30.7

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    20.4

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    10.3

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    755

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    302

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 34 3/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    44 7/8"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    48 7/8"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    36 7/8"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    34 3/8"

  • Depth without door (inch)

    30 1/8"

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 7/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/4"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    324

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes (Temperature-Controllable)

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    8

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174086193

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

  • Drawer Divider

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 - tier organization

