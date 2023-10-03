We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
33 Inch, 22.7 cu.ft. Capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator
All Spec
-
Refrigerator
-
15.6 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.1 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
22.7 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
466
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Internal Green LED
-
Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
2 Full Width (2 Fixed)
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
No. of Shelves/Bin
-
5 (5 Adjustable Gallon Size)
-
Door Bin Material
-
Opaque Bins
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
1 Full Width Wire Basket (Upper)
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Freezer Door Bin
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Ice Maker Ready
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Bulb
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Yes
-
Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel, Coated Metal
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
34 1/4"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32 1/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
28 5/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
45 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69"
-
Width
-
32 7/8"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
41 1/8"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
35 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle
-
1 3/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs)
-
270/300 (Unit/Carton)
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35 1/8" x 73 1/4"x 36 7/8"
-
LFC23969ST
-
772454055980
-
Warranty
-
1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)