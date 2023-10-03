About Cookies on This Site

33 Inch, 22.7 cu.ft. Capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

33 Inch, 22.7 cu.ft. Capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator

LFC23969ST

33 Inch, 22.7 cu.ft. Capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

15.6 cu.ft.

Freezer

7.1 cu.ft.

Total

22.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

466

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal Green LED

Temperature Sensors

4

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full Width (2 Fixed)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

5 (5 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Door Bin Material

Opaque Bins

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

1 Full Width Wire Basket (Upper)

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Door Bin

Yes

Ice Maker

Ice Maker Ready

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Bulb

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Yes

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel, Coated Metal

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

34 1/4"

Depth w/o Handles

32 1/8"

Depth w/o Door

28 5/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

45 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

67 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69"

Width

32 7/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

41 1/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

35 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/2"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs)

270/300 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35 1/8" x 73 1/4"x 36 7/8"

UPC CODES

LFC23969ST

772454055980

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

