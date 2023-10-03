About Cookies on This Site

36" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 28 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 28 cu.ft.

LFC28768ST

36" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 28 cu.ft.

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

18.8 cu.ft.

Freezer

9.1 cu.ft

Total

27.9 cu.ft

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

646

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Yes

Control & Display

Membrane/Green LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

5

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Linear Compressor™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (4 Fixed)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

No

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

6 (4 Adj. Gallon)

Door Bin Construction

Clear, White Deco

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Plastic Drawer

Lower Drawer

Plastic Drawer

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

IcePlus™

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

35 3/8''

Depth without Handles

32 7/8''

Depth without Door

29''

Depth (Total with Door Open)

47 5/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. with handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. without handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 1/3"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

335 lbs / 375 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 38"

UPC CODES

LFC28768ST

048231785990

WARRANTY

WARRANTY

1 year Parts & Labour, 7 years on Sealed System, 10 years parts on Linear Compressor

