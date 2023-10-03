About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
36 INCH, 25 CU.FT COUNTER-DEPTH REFRIGERATOR WITH DOOR-IN-DOOR™

Specs

Reviews

Support

36 INCH, 25 CU.FT COUNTER-DEPTH REFRIGERATOR WITH DOOR-IN-DOOR™

LFX25992ST

36 INCH, 25 CU.FT COUNTER-DEPTH REFRIGERATOR WITH DOOR-IN-DOOR™

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.7 cu. ft.

Freezer

7.8 cu. ft.

Total

24.5 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filtration System

Compact Filter LT700P

Energy Star

Yes

Smart Cooling Plus System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Display Type

SmoothTouch™ Control/White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Temperature Sensors

10

Linear Compressor™

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Dual Evaporator

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed, 1 Folding)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling and Side LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bin

9 Door Baskets (2 Half, 1 Gallon, 1 Kids, 5 Small)

Door Bin Construction

Clear Bins with Deco

FREEZER

Drawers

2

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Divider

Yes

No. of Door Bins/Construction

Plastic

3-Tier Organization™

Yes

Smart Pull™ Handle

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

30 7/8"

Depth w/o Handles

28 3/8"

Depth w/o Door

24 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

45"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance w/ Handle

4 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

2 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs)

326/366 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 33"

UPC CODES

LFX25992ST

772454 061820

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System, 10 Years Parts on Linear Compressor

What people are saying