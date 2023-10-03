About Cookies on This Site

36 Inch, 30.5 cu.ft. Super-Capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator with BlastChiller™

Specs

Reviews

Support

36 Inch, 30.5 cu.ft. Super-Capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator with BlastChiller™

LFX31935ST

36 Inch, 30.5 cu.ft. Super-Capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator with BlastChiller™

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

20.5 cu.ft.

Freezer

10.0 cu.ft.

Total

30.5 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Water Filtration System

Compact Filter LT700P

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

578

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Temperature Sensors

10

Linear Compressor

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

Tall Ice Water Dispenser

Yes

Smart Cooling Plus System

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Display Type

SmoothTouch™ Control/White LED

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Blast Chiller

Yes

Dual Evaporators

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling and Side LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

3

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

No. of Door Bins/Construction

Tilting Shelf/Plastic

Ice Bin

Yes

3-Tier Organization™

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

36 1/4"

Depth w/o Handles

33 3/4"

Depth w/o Door

29 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 1/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

45"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

2 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 5/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 2"

Weight (lbs)

350/390 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

UPC CODES

LFX31935ST

048231 784290

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

What people are saying