36" Black Stainless Steel Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with InstaView™ Door-in-Door®, 24 cu.ft.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
36"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
No
-
Counter Depth
-
Yes
-
24
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Dispenser
-
Ice & Water
-
ThinQ®
-
Wi-Fi
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Black Stainless
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
15.60 cu. ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.90 cu. ft.
-
Total
-
23.5 cu. ft.
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door® w/ ColdSaver™ Panel
-
Yes (w/ Glass Panel)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
716
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser®
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Daily Ice Production
-
4.5 lbs
-
Ice Storage Capacity
-
3.0 lbs + 2.5 lbs
-
Water Filtration System
-
Compact Filter LT1000P
-
Smart Cooling Plus System
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
8
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Dual Evaporator
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Smooth Touch Control (White LED)
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed / 1 Folding)
-
Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer
-
Glide N’ Serve® Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED (Ceiling and Side)
-
No. of Shelves/Bins
-
7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Spray Deco)
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Handle
-
SmartPull® Freezer Handle
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes (1 Extra Ice Bin)
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colors
-
Black Stainless Steel (D)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Depth with Handles
-
30 7/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
28 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
24 1/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
42 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)
-
40"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2 1/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
333 lbs / 383 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 33"
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor
-
LFXC24796D Black Stainless Steel
-
048231 787680
