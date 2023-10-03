About Cookies on This Site

36" Black Stainless Steel Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with InstaView™ Door-in-Door®, 24 cu.ft.

36" Black Stainless Steel Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with InstaView™ Door-in-Door®, 24 cu.ft.

LFXC24796D

36" Black Stainless Steel Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with InstaView™ Door-in-Door®, 24 cu.ft.

DIMENSIONS

LFXC24796D-1
CAPACITY
23.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 68 7/8" x 28 3/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

15.60 cu. ft.

Freezer

7.90 cu. ft.

Total

23.5 cu. ft.

FEATURES

InstaView™ Door-in-Door® w/ ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes (w/ Glass Panel)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

716

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser®

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

4.5 lbs

Ice Storage Capacity

3.0 lbs + 2.5 lbs

Water Filtration System

Compact Filter LT1000P

Smart Cooling Plus System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

8

Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Dual Evaporator

Yes

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control (White LED)

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed / 1 Folding)

Folding Shelf

Yes

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N’ Serve® Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED (Ceiling and Side)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bins

7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)

Door Bin Construction

3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Spray Deco)

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Handle

SmartPull® Freezer Handle

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes (1 Extra Ice Bin)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

THINQ®

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colors

Black Stainless Steel (D)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

30 7/8"

Depth without Handles

28 3/8"

Depth without Door

24 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

333 lbs / 383 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 33"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC

LFXC24796D Black Stainless Steel

048231 787680

What people are saying