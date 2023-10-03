About Cookies on This Site

36 INCH, 32 CU. FT. French Door Refrigerator Door-in-Door™

Specs

Reviews

Support

LFXS32766S

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

20.9 cu.ft.

Freezer

10.8 cu.ft.

Total

31.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

579

Ice & Water Dispenser

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Tall Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Cooling

Multi-Air Flow

Linear Compressor™

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic / Digital

Control & Display

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

9

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

3-Fixed, 1-Folding

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

Glide N' Access™

Yes

Slide N' Hide

Yes (2ea)

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling : LED (18ea) Side L/R : LED (12ea, 6ea*2)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

R : 3ea (2 adj. Gallon) + 1ea (Half Door Bin:clear) L : 3ea (Small)

Door Bin Material

3 Piece (Clear + Opaque + Spray Deco)

Dairy Bin

Yes

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim Indoor Ice Maker

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 2-Piece

Middle Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 1-Piece

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Lower Drawer

Durabase Plastic Drawer

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Case Back Plate

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

37 1/8"

Depth w/o Handles

34 5/8"

Depth w/o Door

30 3/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

49"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

45"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance w/ Handle

4 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Side 1/8 inch, Top 1 inch, Back 1 inch

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

340 lbs / 373 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

UPC CODES

LFXS32766

0482 3178 6362

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

What people are saying