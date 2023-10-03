About Cookies on This Site

36' 4-Door French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser and Smart Cooling™ Plus, 22.7 cu.ft.

36' 4-Door French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser and Smart Cooling™ Plus, 22.7 cu.ft.

LMWC23626S

36' 4-Door French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser and Smart Cooling™ Plus, 22.7 cu.ft.

Front view
Inverter Linear Compressor

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

LG Smart Cooling Plus

SmartDiagnosis™

Energy Star®

01-Nature-Fresh_M

The combination of LG Inverter Linear Compressor and air flow design from the back and front vents helps to keep food fresher for longer and enhance cooling for stored items.
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Space When You Need It

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 23 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.
Sharp Design, Seamless Fit

Enjoy a built-in look with the counter depth feature on this LG refrigerator. Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, it can stand flush with your counter top for a sleek look.
Sharp Design, Seamless Fit Learn More
Double Freezer Drawers

Leave the pint of ice cream and frozen turkey where they belong. With 2 separate freezer drawers, you have easy, organized access to the things you need often—and ample, lower space for the things you don’t.
Fresh filtered water within arm’s reach

Easily access fresh filtered water with an internal water dispenser. You can conveniently fill your cup, pitcher or even a small sauce pot using one hand with clean cold water.
The Look You Love (Without the Fuss)

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s PrintProof™ fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Fresher is Better

Multi-Air flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Keeps Produce up to 2X Longer*

Only LG offers 3 cooling technologies that work together to extend the life of fruits and vegetables and help keep all foods fresh. Linear cooling keeps temperatures within 1°F of the setting, Smart Cooling uses sensors and vents for total cooling control, and Door Cooling delivers blasts of cool air to all areas of the refrigerator.

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.

Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Feature Videos

Inverter Linear Compressor

Door Cooling+

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant PrintProof™ Finish

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LMWC23626S
CAPACITY
22.7 cu. ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 31 1/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Volume Total (cu.ft)

22.7

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

593

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

3.5

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

22.7

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

7.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

15.5

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

265

Gross Weight (lb.)

289

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69.75

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.375

Depth without door (inch)

24.75

Depth without handle (inch)

28.75

Depth with handle (inch)

31.25

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44.25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

39.25

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

593

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231807036

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED (Frameless)

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

Front view

LMWC23626S

36' 4-Door French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser and Smart Cooling™ Plus, 22.7 cu.ft.