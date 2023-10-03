About Cookies on This Site

36" French Door Refrigerator with InstaView™
Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" French Door Refrigerator with InstaView™ <br> Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.</br>

LMXS30796S

36" French Door Refrigerator with InstaView™
Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LMXS30796S
CAPACITY
29.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 68 7/8" x 36 5/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

30

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Yes

Dispenser

Ice & Water

ThinQ®

Wi-Fi

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

17.1 cu. ft.

CustomChill® Drawer

3.8 cu. ft.

Freezer

8.8 cu. ft.

Total

29.7 cu. ft.

FEATURES

InstaView™ Door-in-Door® w/ ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes (w/ Glass Panel)

CustomChill® Drawer

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

776

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser®

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

3.5 lbs / 3.8 (IcePlus™)

Ice Storage Capacity

3.0 lbs

Water Filtration System

Compact Filter LT1000P

Smart Cooling Plus® System

Yes

Multi Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

9

Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Dual Evaporator

Yes

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control (White LED)

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Wi-Fi Enabled (Smart Grid Available)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed/1 Folding)

Folding Shelf

Yes

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Crispers/1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N' Access® Shelf

Yes

EasyReach™ Bins

2

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED (Ceiling and Side)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

6 Total (2 Gallon Sized, 1 Regular, 3 Half)

Door Bin Construction

Clear , Opaque, Silver Deco

CUSTOMCHILL™ DRAWER

Dividers

2

Temperature Range

29˚, 33˚, 37˚, 42˚ F

Handle

SmartPull®

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

3-Tier Organization®

Handle

SmartPull® Freezer Handle

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

THINQ®

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (S)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

39 1/8"

Depth without Handles

36 5/8"

Depth without Door

31 3/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

51"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

45"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

404 lbs / 437 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 40"

LIMITED WARRANTY

WARRANTY

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC CODES

Stainless Steel

048231 788854

