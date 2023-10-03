We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
33'' Smudge Resistant French Door Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
16.9
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
8.3
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
25.1
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
560
-
Tier III Energy Star® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
2.5 lbs
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
2.7 lbs
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
12 lbs
-
Ice System
-
Factory Installed Ice Maker
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling™ System
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow™ System
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes (Left Door Only)
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
2 Full
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Bins
-
6 Total
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
2-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
LED Freezer Light
-
Yes
-
SmartPull Handle
-
No
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Available Colour
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Depth with Handles
-
35 1/2"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33"
-
Depth without Door
-
29"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
51 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 7/8"
-
Width
-
32 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
41 1/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
36 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
234 lbs. /256 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35" x 73" x 38"
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System
-
7 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
10 Years
-
LRFCS2523S.ASTCNA0
-
772454072949
