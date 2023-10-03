We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36" French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 29 cu.ft.
*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
19.5
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
9.5
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
29
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
653
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Water Dispenser
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall Water Dispenser
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
2.5 lbs
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
2.7 lbs
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
4.0 lbs
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Type
-
Smart Cooling™ System
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow™ System
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Evaporator
-
1
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve® Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
-
Number of Bins
-
6 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
2-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Ice Bin / In-Door Ice
-
Ice Bin
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Freezer Handle
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Available Colour
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel (S), Platinum Silver Steel (V)
-
Depth with Handles
-
36 1/4”
-
Depth without Handles
-
33 3/4”
-
Depth without Door
-
29 7/8”
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
48 5/8”
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 1/2”
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4”
-
Width
-
35 3/4”
-
Width (Door Open 90 with Handle)
-
44 1/4”
-
Width (Door Open 90 without Handle)
-
39 1/4”
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2”
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 3/8”
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
295 lbs. / 320 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38” x 73” x 39”
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts)
-
7 Years
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
-
LRFWS2906V (Platinum Silver Steel)
-
195174011225
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LRFWS2906V
36" French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 29 cu.ft.