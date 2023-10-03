About Cookies on This Site

36" French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 29 cu.ft.

36" French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 29 cu.ft.

LRFWS2906V

36" French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 29 cu.ft.

Smart Inverter Compressor

LG Smart Cooling® Plus

Smart Diagnosis™

SmartPull™ Handle

Energy Star®

Store More

With no ice maker to take up room, take advantage of cavernous space – 29 cubic feet to be exact. This LG French Door refrigerator’s wide-open shelves keep all your favourites stored and organized.
More Chilled Water

Skip the water pitcher settings inside your fridge and reclaim that space because the dispenser holds a half gallon (8 glasses) of cool, filtered water at the ready – our largest chilled water capacity yet.
Sleek Design

Streamlined dispenser with only water (no ice) is flush and sleek while the easy-pull freezer handle and PrintProof™ finish offer style and convenience.
10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels throughout the refrigerator by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Linear Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the fridge.
Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

Easy In, Easy Out

The Smart PullTM handle makes opening and closing the freezer quick and easy. All it takes is a simple lift of the handle for effortless access to your freezer.
More Chilled Water

Skip the water pitcher sitting inside your fridge and reclaim that space because the dispenser holds a half gallon of cool, filtered water at the ready—our largest chilled water capacity yet. Plus, it's great when guests are over—there's plenty of water ready, as the container is continuously refilled and chilling.

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Save money. Save energy

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 10% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LRFWS2906V
CAPACITY
29 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4” x 69 3/4” x 33 3/4”
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

Width

35 3/4"

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

19.5

Freezer (cu.ft.)

9.5

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

29

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

653

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Water Dispenser

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Water Dispenser

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

2.5 lbs

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

2.7 lbs

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

4.0 lbs

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Type

Smart Cooling™ System

Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Multi-Air Flow™ System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Evaporator

1

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve® Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Handle Type

Bar

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Number of Bins

6 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Ice Bin / In-Door Ice

Ice Bin

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Freezer Handle

SmartPull™ Handle

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colour

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel (S), Platinum Silver Steel (V)

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

36 1/4”

Depth without Handles

33 3/4”

Depth without Door

29 7/8”

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 5/8”

Height to Top of Case

68 1/2”

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4”

Width

35 3/4”

Width (Door Open 90 with Handle)

44 1/4”

Width (Door Open 90 without Handle)

39 1/4”

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2”

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/8”

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

295 lbs. / 320 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38” x 73” x 39”

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts)

7 Years

Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRFWS2906V (Platinum Silver Steel)

195174011225

