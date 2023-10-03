We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO- 42" Ultra-Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser, 26 cu. ft.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
LG Brand
-
No
-
42"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
No
-
Counter Depth
-
Yes
-
26
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
Ice & Water
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Type
-
42” Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator
-
Studio
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
16.25 cu. ft
-
Freezer
-
9.35 cu. ft.
-
Total
-
25.6 cu. ft.
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
762
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Control Type
-
SmoothTouch
-
Dispenser Type
-
External Ice & Water Dispenser
-
NFC Ready
-
Yes
-
Ice System
-
SpacePlus® Ice System
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT700P
-
Temperature Sensors
-
7 (Humidity, R-EVA def , F-Eva def 1ea)
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
Multi-Air-Flow™ Technology
-
Temperature Controls
-
SmoothTouch External (White LED)
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
3 (2 Magic Crispers)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Surrounding LED
-
No. of Shelves/Bins
-
4 Gallon Sized (3 Easy Moving Function)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Spray Deco)
-
Door Type
-
Swing Doors (Soft Closing)
-
Drawers
-
3
-
Freezer Light
-
Surrounding LED
-
No. of Door Bins/Drawers/Construction
-
2 Door Bins / 3 Drawers / Plastics
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel Clad Type
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Studio Style Handles
-
Depth with Handles
-
27 1/2"
-
Depth without Handles
-
25 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
22 1/2"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
48 5/16"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
83 1/2"
-
Width
-
42"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
45"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
42"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/4", Top 1/4", Back 1/6"
-
Cabinet Dimension Cut-Out Size
-
41 1/2” x 83 3/4” x 24”
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
538 lbs./595 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
44 1/10" x 90 3/5" x 30 1/10"
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Year Parts & Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor
-
LSSB2692ST (Stainless Steel)
-
048231 787482
-
