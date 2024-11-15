TERMS AND CONDITIONS

LG Turn Referrals into Rewards Challenge

Sales Incentive

Eligibility

The LG ‘Turn Referrals into Rewards’ Challenge (the “Sales Incentive”) is open to all LG Electronics Canada Inc. (“LGECI”) full time employees (“Employees”).

Sales Incentive Period

The Sales Incentive period runs from November 7, 2024, to November 20, 2024.

The three Employees who sells the highest number of OBS exclusive Refrigerators (LF26C6360S, LK14S8000V, LF25H6200S) to friends and family or who buy it for themselves by using their unique promo code on the LG.CA website during the Sales Incentive period as defined below, will receive a prize. In the event of a tie, the Employee with the most sales in dollars shall win. In the event Employees are tied in units sold and in dollars, the applicable prize shall be split.

Determination of Winners

The winning Employee will be determined based on the highest sales (in units) achieved during the Sales Incentive period among all LGECI Employees. Sales will be calculated based on coupon code used when the purchase of OBS exclusive Refrigerators (LF26C6360S, LK14S8000V, LF25H6200S) are made by friends and family and/or LGECI Employees on LG.CA. Each Employee must be able to name the friend or family member who purchased the eligible products in order to verify the sale. Any returns will not be counted as a sale.

Prizes

1st place: $1,500 Gift certificate to be used on lg.ca

2nd place: $500 Gift certificate to be used on lg.ca

3rd place: $300 Gift certificate to be used on lg.ca

Prizes are non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered.

LGECI reserves the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without notice or liability.

The Prize must be accepted as awarded, without substitution, and is not transferrable, refundable, for resale or convertible to cash, except in the sole discretion of LG. In the event that a substitute prize is awarded, such prize must be accepted as awarded and cannot be exchanged for cash or otherwise. If the Prize is not collected within 30 days of being awarded, the Prize is forfeited by the Prize Winner and the Prize will be awarded to the Employee in second place.

Gift certificates may be taxable.

Winner Notification

Winners will be notified via email on January 20, 2025.

Indemnification

By participating in this Sales Incentive, each Employee confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Terms and Conditions. Each Employee, hereby releases and holds LGECI and their respective affiliates, directors, officers, governors, agents, their advertising and promotional agencies (the “Released Parties”) harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Employee any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize, participation in the Sales Incentive, any breach of the Terms and Conditions, or in any Prize-related activity. The Employee agree to fully indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Sales Incentive, without limitation.

Limitation of liability

None of the Released Parties assumes any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sales Incentive or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of entries in the Sales Incentive, the selection of Winners or for any printing or other errors in any Sales Incentive materials. The Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or authorized access to, or alteration of entries. The Released Parties are not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to Employee’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Sales Incentive.

None of the Released Parties assumes any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained to an Employee’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from an Employee’s attempt to either participate in the Sales Incentive or download any information in connection with participating in the Sales Incentive or use of any website. Without limiting the foregoing, everything on any website is provided "as is" without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement.

General Conditions

LGECI reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the Sales Incentive if any fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond the company’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sales Incentive.

All decisions regarding the Sales Incentive remain with LGECI. LGECI reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to modify, cancel, suspend and/or terminate any or all parts of the Sales Incentive for any reason.

LGECI reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found to be in violation of these Terms and Conditions. LGECI reserves the right to refuse an entry from a person whose eligibility is in question or who has been disqualified or is otherwise ineligible to enter. Any attempt to tamper with the entry process, interfere with these rules, deliberately damage any website or undermine the administration, security or legitimate operation of the Sales Incentive, is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and LGECI reserves the right to seek damages and/or other relief (including attorneys’ fees) from all persons responsible for such acts to the fullest extent permitted by law, which may include banning or disqualifying Employees from this and future Sales Incentives of LG. In their sole determination, LGECI may disqualify any person who acts in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person and to void all such person’s associated entries. LGECI reserves the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sales Incentive should fraud, virus, bugs, or other reasons beyond the control of LGECI corrupt the security, proper play or administration of the Sales Incentive.

Employees shall not misrepresent the products when selling to their friends and family. Any and all claims about the eligible refrigerators made to friends and family must not differ from those currently published on LG.ca.

Privacy

Any personal information collected during the Sales Incentive will be used in accordance with the company’s privacy policy and will not be shared with third parties without the participant’s consent.

By accepting the Prize, the winner grants to the Released Parties the right to use his/her name, Twitter, Facebook and/or Instagram user name, biographical information, image, photos and/or likeness and statements for programming, promotion, trade, commercial, advertising and publicity purposes related to this Sales Incentive, at any time or times, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide, including, but not limited to, on television, video, the World Wide Web and Internet, without notice, review or approval and without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law.

LGECI respects your right to privacy. Personal information collected from Employees will only be used by LGECI to administer the Sales Incentive and, only if consent is actively given at the time of entry, to provide Employees with information regarding upcoming promotions and/or events from LG. For more information regarding the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information by LG, please refer to LGECI’s privacy policy, available at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy .

Governing Law

The Sales Incentive shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Terms and Conditions or the rights and obligations as between any person and/or Employee and LGECI in connection with the Sales Incentive shall be governed by and construed and interpreted in accordance with the internal laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, including the procedural provisions of those laws, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. LGECI and all Employees hereby attorn to the jurisdiction of the courts of that Province, sitting in the City of Toronto, Ontario, in respect of the determination of any matter, issue or dispute arising under or in respect of these Terms and Conditions and agree that any such determination shall be brought solely and exclusively before such courts.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Terms and Conditions shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

Any words herein importing the masculine gender shall include the feminine gender and vice versa in both the singular and the plural.