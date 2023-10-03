About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator, 11.7 cu.ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator, 11.7 cu.ft.

LRKNS1205V

Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator, 11.7 cu.ft.

  •

    Smart Diagnosis™

  •

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  •

    ThinQ

Speciality Food Cooling

Speciality Food Cooling

Each storage area has individual temperature control to provide customized preservation for various types of items such as meat and cheese, wine and beer, and pickled foods like, Kimchi.
Freshness Guard Covers

Freshness Guard Covers

Keep cold air in the fridge areas that are frequently opened. Freshness guard covers reduce cold air loss when users open the two top doors.
Fresh Lock Covers

Fresh Lock Covers

Maintain constant temperature and humidity levels. The lattice design on the underside of the cover helps maintain high humidity.
Fresh Lock Covers

Unique Storage Bins

10 air-tight bin compartments allow for organized storage of food. Providing approximately 127 liters of storage capacity, the unique bin design locks in food freshness and conceals odours.
Reduce Fridge Odours with Fresh Air Filter

Reduce Fridge Odours with Fresh Air Filter

Minimise refrigerator odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces air through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates it back across the shelves.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Stay Connected

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
11.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
26 1/4" x 71" x 29"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Specialty/Kimchi

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handles

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231807746

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Fixed

3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

External LED Display

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LRKNS1205V

Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator, 11.7 cu.ft.