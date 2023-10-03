We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG LBN10551PV refrigerator shown.
*LED Lights vary from model to model.
*controls will vary from model to model.
*Image of LTNC11131V. Door Cooling+ design and placement varies by model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
402
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
Bottom Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
No/Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handles
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
402
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
772454071324
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Swing Door
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™ / Express Cooling
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Installation Clearance
-
Top 2", Back 2"
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
Twist Ice Tray
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Tower LED Lighting
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Molding
-
Vegetable Box
-
2
Buy Directly
LBNC12231W
24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 12 cu. ft.