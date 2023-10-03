We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBP32SWLZN). *The result may vary in actual usage. *The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
Save money. Save energy.
*LG LBN10551PV refrigerator shown.
*LED Lights vary from model to model.
*controls will vary from model to model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
339
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
InstaView
No
Door-in-Door
No
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Product Type
Bottom Freezer
Standard/Counter Depth
No/Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Pocket Handle
Contour Door
Yes
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
Reversible Door
Yes
Sabbath Mode
Yes
PERFORMANCE
BAR CODE
Bar Code
772454073175
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Type
Swing
Drawer_Freezer
3 Drawers
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Installation Clearance
2"
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Ice Tray
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Tower LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
Vegetable Box
1 Crisper
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Buy Directly
LRDNC1004V
24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter, 10.8 cu.ft.