*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
18.3
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
37 1/2 x 71 7/8 x 37
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
636
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
No/Yes
CAPACITY
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
18.3
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
7.8
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
10.5
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
636
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
262
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
24
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
28.75
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
28.75
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
284
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68.625
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
70.375
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
37 1/2 x 71 7/8 x 37
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
41.875
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
36.875
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
36.875
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
772454071669
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2Tier Organization
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
No. of Door Bins
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Vegetable Box
-
2 Humidity Crispers
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
LRMXC1803S
33" Counter Depth 4-Door Refrigerator, 18.3 capacity