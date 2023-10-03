24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 11 cu.ft

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
11.1
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
25 3/8 x 71 x 28 1/2
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
339
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
Top Freezer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
No
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
11.1
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
2.6
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
8.5
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
123.9
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
22.5
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
26
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
26
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
136.2
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
65.5
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
66.5
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 2" x top 2" x back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
25 3/8 x 71 x 28 1/2
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
47.75
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
25
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
25
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
339
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231794077
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Swing Door
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
1 Glass Shelf
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
No. of Door Bins
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2 Full Shelves + 1 Pull out tray
-
Vegetable Box
-
1
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)