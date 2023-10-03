About Cookies on This Site

23 cu.ft. Side by Side Counter Depth Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

23 cu.ft. Side by Side Counter Depth Refrigerator

LS23C4000V

23 cu.ft. Side by Side Counter Depth Refrigerator

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

 Fresher is Better with DoorCooling+™

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

*Based on LG’s internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take in the contemporary design. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 Year Warranty

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer. 

Print

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

23.1

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 1/4" x 74 1/2" x 30 1/4"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

518

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174068854

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Side by Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

23.1

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

8.4

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

14.7

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

233.7

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/8"

Depth without handle (inch)

28 7/8"

Gross Weight (lb.)

255.7

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/2"

Installation Clearance

Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 1/4" x 74 1/2" x 30 1/4"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

36 x 70 1/2 x 28 7/8

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

46 1/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

39"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

39"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Side Swing

Drawer_Freezer

2 Transparent

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

N/A

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

N/A

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

No

Water Filtration System

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Finish (Door)

Prime Silver

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

518

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

