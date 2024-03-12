Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

23 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

LS23C4230V

23 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

front view
Print

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

22.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 1/4" x 74 1/2" x 30 1/4"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

674

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

DOE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174073742

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

DOE

Product Type

Side by Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

22.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

7.74

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

14.72

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

247

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/8"

Depth without handle (inch)

28 7/8"

Gross Weight (lb.)

269

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/2"

Installation Clearance

Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 1/4" x 74 1/2" x 30 1/4"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

36 x 70 1/2 x 28 7/8

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

46 1/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

39"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

39"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Side Swing

Drawer_Freezer

1 Transparent

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

5

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4.0

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Finish (Door)

Metal Sorbet

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

White (In Cabinet)

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

674

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

LS23C4230V

23 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser