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30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

LT18SO000S
Front view of 30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator LT18SO000S
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
Front view of 30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator LT18SO000S
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
30" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

Key Features

  • Large Capacity, 18 cu ft. (Top Mount)
  • Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles
  • Modern Design
  • Garage-Ready
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More

Large Capacity, 18 cu ft. (Top Mount)

Space When You Need It

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed top mount refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 18 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.

Space When You Need It

Space When You Need It

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

Sleek and Stylish Design

With no visible dispenser or controls, the sleek doors enhance your kitchen's style with minimalist design.

Garage-Ready

Designed for the home, built for the garage

A garage-ready refrigerator is designed so you don't have to worry about the changes in temperature outside. A garage-ready refrigerator can be used in a space that is not climate-controlled*. With all this extra space you can stock up and store your family's favorites anywhere in the house, such as the basement, game room or den.

Designed for the home, built for the garage

Designed for the home, built for the garage

*Garage ready refrigerators should be installed in an area between 3.3° C - 37.8° C

Smudge Resistant Finish

Designed for the home, built for the garage

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

Designed for the home, built for the garage

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.

Print

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Volume Total (cu.ft)

    18.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    30 1/4" x 68 5/8" x 31 7/8"

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    366

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174137178

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    18.0

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    4.7

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    13.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    162.8

  • Depth without door (inch)

    26 3/4"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    30 1/8"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    30 1/8"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    171.6

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    64 1/4"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    66 1/8"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    30 1/4" x 68 5/8" x 31 7/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    29 3/4" x 66 1/8" x 30 1/8"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    57 5/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    30 7/8"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    30 7/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    366

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

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