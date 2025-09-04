(3) HOW TO ENTER :

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. To enter the Contest and obtain an Entry (each, an “Entry”), each Entrant will do the following:

1. Participants are invited to create a short video between 1 min and 5 mins in portrait mode showcasing their setup for productivity, creativity, or entertainment—highlighting how LG products can enhance their everyday experience. Participants must post the video to their public Instagram account on their main feed (Stories are not eligible) and tag @LG_Canada and use #LGBackToSchool in the caption. Participants must also follow @LG_Canada on Instagram.

2. No LG product is required to participate

3. Participants are encouraged to present their ideal setup and how LG products could elevate it

ENTRY must:

• NOT contain material which is (or promoting activities which are) sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating, discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing; any off-label use, or material that contains any derogatory references to Sponsor; or any third parties.

• not contain any inappropriate (in the sole discretion of Sponsor) clothing or adornment.

• not contain the last name, phone number(s), address, or email address of any person, including the entrant.

• not contain or otherwise make available any unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, “commercial pitch,” promotional materials, junk mail, spam, pyramid schemes, or any other form of solicitation.

• not contain or transmit any materials that contain software viruses or other computer code, files or programs designed to impair, limit, interfere with or cause harm to any communications network operated by any of the Released Parties or the computers of any individual or entity participating in or otherwise associated with the Contest.

• Be entirely original to the Entrant and must NOT contain anything that infringes or that may infringe anyone’s rights, including intellectual property rights.

• NOT have been previously submitted to another contest, broadcast on a media network or submitted to any entertainment entity that would conflict with this Contest, as determined in the Contest Entities’ sole discretion.

• NOT include third party names, insignia, location signage, photographs, artwork, or sculpture, except for those belonging to Sponsor.

• Be submitted only once.

• NOT be created using AI.

• Show only people who have consented to be in the Entry. If any minors appear, Entrant must have obtained consent of minor’s guardian in order to be present in the photo or video Entry.

• Include an exclusive right to use, reproduce, modify, display, publish, and copyright any photographs and/or videos taken in connection with the Entry.

All Entries will be declared invalid if they are irregular or mechanically or electronically reproduced. If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsors (using any evidence or other information made available to, or otherwise discovered by, the Contest Sponsors) that any person has attempted to use multiple names, identities, email addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter the Contest more than once or to otherwise participate in or disrupt this Contest, he/she may be disqualified from the Contest, and any future contests of the Contest Sponsors, in the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors.

All Entries become the property of the Contest Sponsors. Each Entrant acknowledges and agrees that no royalties or any other form of compensation will be payable to the Entrant in respect of their Entry in any circumstance.

The Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Contest Sponsors – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification):

(i) for the purposes of verifying an Entrant’s eligibility to participate in this Contest;

(ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of an Entry entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this Contest; and/or

(iii) for any other reason the Contest Sponsors deem necessary, in their sole discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Official Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the satisfaction of the Contest Sponsors in a timely manner may result in disqualification of the Entrant, in the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors.

The potential winner of the Prize (the “Selected Entrant”) may also be requested to provide the Contest Sponsors with reasonable proof that he/she is the Authorized Account Holder of the email associated with the potentially winning Entry. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an Entry, the Entry will be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Account Holder in whose name the email is registered, provided that person meets all other eligibility criteria of this Contest. "Authorized Account Holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to an email address and/or telephone number by an Internet access provider, online service provider, telephone service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. By entering the Contest, each Entrant agrees to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Contest Sponsors, which are final with respect to all matters relating to the Contest.