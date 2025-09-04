Buy a select LG large TV and get free installation

About Cookies on This Site

Terms & Conditions

 

 

Disclaimer:

 

 

*Current as of January 16th, 2026; offer subject to change without notice. Available between January 16th to October 31st, 2026, (11:59 p.m. ET) to Canadian residents within a designated area (set out below), with purchase of select large LG TVs, on LG.com/ca while supplies last. Certain TVs will need a compatible wall mount which costs extra. Please check specifications and chart below before purchasing. One offer per person, per household based on shipping address. Offer is not combinable with any other offer. No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.

Series

Model

Wall Mount

OLED B5

OLED77B5PUA.ACC

Purchase of LG OLW480 wall mount required

OLED B5

OLED83B5PUA.ACC

Purchase of LG OLW480 wall mount required

OLED C5

OLED77C5PUA.ACC

Purchase of LG OLW480 wall mount required

OLED C5

OLED83C5PUA.ACC

Purchase of LG WB22EG wall mount required

OLED G5

OLED77G5WUA.ACC

Wall mount included

OLED G5

OLED83G5WUA.ACC

Wall mount included

OLED G5

OLED97G5WUA.ACC

Wall mount included

QNED

86QNED80AUA.ACC

Purchase of VESA wall mount required

QNED

86QNED82AUA.ACC

Purchase of VESA wall mount required

QNED

86QNED85AUA.ACC

Purchase of VESA wall mount required

QNED

100QNED85AU.ACC

Purchase of VESA wall mount required

QNED

85QNED92AUA.ACC

Purchase of VESA wall mount required

QNED

86QNED9MAUA.ACC

Purchase of VESA wall mount required

UHD

98UT9000PUA.ACCQ

Purchase of VESA wall mount required

With the purchase of an eligible LG TV, you will receive an email with a keycode for use at QuickContractors.Com Inc. (Quick Contractors). To book your wall mount installation, you must contact Quick Contractors by email LG@quickcontractors.com within 30 days of purchase and provide Quick Contractors with your order number and keycode. Quick Contractors will verify your order number with LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG Canada). All installations must be completed within 30 days of delivery. Installation includes wall mounting onto drywall and does not include mounting onto brick, stone, concrete or metal studded walls, or for installation over a fireplace. LG Canada is not responsible for the installation; nor will it arrange for the installation. See below for more details.

 

 

Cities Where Offer Available

 

Barrie / Calgary / Charlottetown / Edmonton / Fredericton / Halifax / Hamilton / Kelowna / Kitchener / London / Markham / Mississauga / Montreal / Niagara Region / Oshawa / Ottawa / Quebec City / Regina / Saint John / Saskatoon / Sherbrooke / Thunder Bay / Toronto / Vancouver / Victoria / Windsor / Winnipeg / St. John’s Newfoundland

 

Installation Services

 

 

Wall Mounting, plus On-Wall Wire Concealment Installation

 

 • Review installation with customer at start of work.

 

• Remove packaging and inspect the unit for visible damage. Run screen test to ensure TV is working prior to installation.

 

• Locate suitable wall to install wall mount bracket.

 

• Install the wall mount according to manufacturer specifications, hang TV and conceal wires (using up to 3 ft of white conduit). 

 

• Connect up to three external devices to TV. Customer must supply all cables (e.g., HDMI; A/C) required for connection to external devices at time of installation for connection and concealment to be performed.  

 

• Final clean-up of job site. 

 

Services Not Included

 

• Disposal of the old unit or the packaging. 

 

• Mounting onto brick, stone, concrete or metal studded walls, or over a fireplace.

 

• Locating the electrical outlet behind the TV on the wall.

 

• The installer will supply and install up to 3 ft of white conduit to conceal wires. For distances beyond 3 ft, customer (not LG Canada) will be responsible to pay for charges relating to using additional white conduit.  

 

• Any fees associated with the connection of more than three external devices. Such fees will be the responsibility of the customer (not LG Canada). 

 

• Any fees arising from customer cancelling appointment with less than 24h notice or missing appointment. Such fees will be the responsibility of the customer (not LG Canada).

