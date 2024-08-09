Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Save $300 on an LG CineBeam Q + Free LG XBOOM GO Speaker!

 

 

Save $300 on an LG CineBeam Q + Free LG XBOOM GO Speaker!

Elevate your home theater setup without spending a fortune!

06/21/2024 - 07/11/2024

Save $300 on an LG CineBeam Q + Free LG XBOOM GO Speaker! Buy Now
Terms & Conditions
Learn More

Save $300 on an LG CineBeam Q + Free LG XBOOM GO Speaker!

Elevate your home theater setup without spending a fortune!

06/21/2024 - 07/11/2024

Get a $400 Discount Coupon and a Jellybean LG XBOOM Go PL2 portable speaker for FREE

Step 1. Add a 'CineBeam Q' projector to your cart

Step 2. Coupon will automatically added to your cart

Step 3. Checkout

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Speaker will be randomly selected and shipped separately.

Buy Now

LG CineBeam Q logo.



Quality cinema life in Q

Side view of HU710PB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Be cinematic anywhere

Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Small simplicity

Small size

Minimalism design

Premium picture quality

4K UHD RGB Laser

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1 

Up to 120-inch screen

Easy to use 

Easy portability

Versatile handle

Smart webOS

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - living room and bedroom.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Auto screen adjustment

Place and play

The CineBeam Q automatically calibrates screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed. Don't waste time changing settings or making adjustments; simply place and play!

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

Small & Modern design

The essence of simplicity

With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - on the tables.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Add aesthetics practically

You can also enhance the stylish atmosphere with a protector accessory while ensuring the protection of the projector.

360° rotating handle

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - Holding and moving the product, manipulating the product.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K up to 120-inch

Small with greatness

Don’t mistake it for its small appearance. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.

8.3M pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (Overall)

Colour gamut

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

3-channel RGB Laser

Light source

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment. 

*3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / 3-channel RGB Laser

Surreal colour to inspire

With the 3-channel RGB Laser, you can experience the magic of vivid detail and unreal colour reproduction to a range of 154% DCI-P3 (Overall).

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment. 

*3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

450,000:1 contrast ratio

Real black for deep detail

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail and real black, even through projection. Experience new levels of image quality.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS

Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Fully ready to connect

Airplay & Screen Share

From phone to cinema

Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Bluetooth & 3W speaker

Cinematic surround sound

The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers. 

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDMI, USB Type-C

In line with various interfaces

The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

External battery compatibility

You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.

Light drawing

Create your own vibe

Change the mood lighting with your desired image and shape. The light designs transform your interior into a distinctive, atmospheric space.

A scene showcasing the application of the light drawing feature - reading a book in living room.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, install the LG CineBeam Q App on the connected device and control details through the app.

Enjoying a movie with a brightly projected image from the projector.

500 ANSI Lumens brightness

Enjoy an illuminating evening

The CineBeam Q boasts a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. After the sun goes down, sit back, relax, and enjoy the stunning visuals.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Projection Calculator

Will it fit my space?

To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.

What's in the box

1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control, 4. AA batteries

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support