Save up to $800 on a select 45” UltraGear™ OLED Monitor

REDEMPTION PROCESS:

The redemption process must be completed online, in accordance with the steps set out below.

Following the purchase (from an Authorized Canadian Retailer) of a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period, Participants must visit LG Canada’s Product Redemption page to provide the information requested in order to validate their purchase and redeem their Gift Package ("Gift Redemption"). Participants will be required to provide the following information during the Gift Redemption process: name, shipping address (no deliveries will be made to a P.O. Box), phone number, email address, the model of the Qualifying Product, the serial number of the Qualifying Product, and certain Qualifying Product purchase details (specifically, the Authorized Canadian Retailer where the Qualifying Product was purchased, the purchase date and a legible picture of the proof of purchase).

If any information required to complete the Gift Redemption process is missing, this may delay or stop the processing of the Participant’s Gift Redemption and may result in the Participant being ineligible to receive the Gift Package. Participants will receive an email message within thirty (30) days of submitting their Gift Redemption request, advising them whether their Gift Redemption has been validated or rejected. Any questions in connection with this correspondence can be directed to Promotion support at 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays). Participants who are informed by Promotion support that additional information is required to complete the Gift Redemption process are required to provide the information requested within seven (7) days of the delivery of such email. Failure to provide such information in accordance with the directions set out in the received email and within the above-noted specified time period can, subject to LG Canada’s sole discretion, result in the rejection of the Gift Redemption and no Gift Package will be due to the Participant.

Participants will have until September 5 (11:59 pm ET), or until quantities of the Gift Package last, to visit the Product Redemption page and apply to redeem their Gift Package, whichever occurs first ("Redemption Period").

PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS:

This Promotion applies only to a new Qualifying Product (listed in Table 1) that is purchased from an Authorized Canadian Retailer (listed in Table 1) in accordance with these Promotion Terms. Online purchases from internet auction sites or purchases of open box items, refurbished or reconditioned models, and/or display units are not eligible under this Promotion. For the avoidance of doubt, this also excludes purchases from eBay, Amazon Marketplace, Best Buy Marketplace or any other similar 3rd party marketplace. Additionally, this Promotion is not valid on free, giveaway, or other complimentary promotional merchandise, even where such merchandise would otherwise be considered a Qualifying Product.

Participants in the Promotion must be individuals who are purchasing the Qualifying Product for their personal use. This Promotion is not applicable to commercial sales. No Gift Redemptions by a business, group, organization or other such party will be honored.

Any Qualifying Product purchased in connection with the Gift Redemption must not be returned, otherwise the Gift Package will be subject to forfeiture.

Duplicate submissions of Gift Redemptions using the same Qualifying Product or otherwise duplicate proofs of purchase will not be accepted and all associated Gift Redemptions shall be deemed void.

Providing that the Gift Redemption is valid, Participants will receive their Gift Package as soon as commercially possible after validation. Nevertheless, due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates.

Illegible, altered, or mechanically/electronically reproduced proofs of purchase are not eligible and shall not be accepted as part of a Gift Redemption. All Gift Redemptions become the sole property of LG Canada. Multiple Gift Redemption attempts by the same individual may result in the individual and associated claims being disqualified from the Promotion and possibly future promotions. Gift Redemptions will be deemed invalid if they are late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, irregular, mutilated, forged, falsified or altered. Mass claims or Gift Redemptions that are generated by a script, macro, mechanically or electronically reproduced, automated or from a promotion entry service or automated device, or tampered with in any way, will be disqualified and reported to the appropriate authorities.

Any additional expense incurred in connection with receipt or use of any Gift Redemption is the responsibility of the claiming Participant. A Gift Redemption may not be transferred, substituted or redeemed for cash.

To reach Promotion support please call 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays.

PRIVACY POLICY:

By participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information by LG Canada for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Promotion. LG Canada’s Privacy Policy is incorporated herein and available at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy . A Participant’s participation in the Promotion constitutes consent to the Privacy Policy, these Promotion Terms and to receipt of communications about the Promotion via email, phone calls, postal mail or otherwise. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by LG Canada should be addressed to canada.privacy@lge.com.

MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAM:

LG Canada reserves the right to modify any of the Promotion Terms set forth herein at any time, including, but not limited to, the duration of the Promotional Period or to cancel the Promotion at any time, without notice.

LG Canada reserves the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any Participant (in this promotion and possibly future promotions) who engages in any fraudulent activity or uses the Promotion in a manner inconsistent with these Promotion Terms or in violation of any federal, provincial or local laws. In addition, LG Canada shall have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including reporting such activity to the relevant law enforcement authorities, as it deems necessary in its sole discretion.

INDEMNIFICATION:

By submitting a Gift Redemption for this Promotion, each Participant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Promotion Terms. Each Participant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees ("Participant’s Representatives"), hereby releases and holds LG Canada harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Participant, Participant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a Gift Package, participation in the Promotion, any breach of the Promotion Terms, or in any Gift Package-related activity. The Participant and Participant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify LG Canada from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Promotion, without limitation.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of Gift Redemptions in the Promotion or for any printing or other errors in any Promotion materials. LG Canada assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Gift Redemptions. LG Canada is not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to a Participant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Promotion.

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained by a Participant’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from a Participant’s attempt to either participate in the Promotion or download any information in connection with participating in the Promotion or use of any website.

These Promotion Terms shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts in the judicial district of Toronto shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all disputes or disagreements arising pursuant to these Promotion Terms.

LANGUAGE:

If there is any conflict between the French language version and the English language version of these Promotion Terms, the English language version of these Promotion Terms shall prevail.