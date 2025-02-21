Depending on the size of your order, it will be delivered either by appointment or as a parcel drop-off. For large appliance orders, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, delivery will be appointment-based. When placing your order, you can select a preferred delivery date. The 3rd-party delivery company will then contact you to finalize the delivery schedule. For all other small-sized orders, delivery will be made as a parcel with a tracking number. You can always track the status of your order through our website. Please refer to 'How can I track my order?' for instructions.