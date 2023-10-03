About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Karaoke Creator

LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Karaoke Creator

CK99

LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Karaoke Creator

AMPLIFIER

Total Output Power

5000W

Front Speaker Output Power

1250W x 2

Subwoofer Output Power

1250W x 2

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Remote App (Android)

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Multi-Lighting

Yes

Party Accelerator

Yes

DJ Sharing

Yes

Karaoke Creator

Yes

Voice Filters

Yes

Multipoint (Android)

Yes (3)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (bluetooth)

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX1

Yes

AUX2

Yes

USB1

Yes

USB2

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front Speaker System

2 Way 3 Speaker

Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

1"

Front Woofer Unit

6" x 2

Front Subwoofer System

1 Way 1 Speaker

Front Subwoofer Unit

15"

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Headphone Jack

Yes

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

Portable in

Yes

AUX In (L/R)

2 (Rear)

Speaker Out

System Jack

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Mic Jack

Yes (2)

SOUND

EQ

User EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass, Blast, Football

Juke Box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

Cross Fader

Yes

Tempo

Yes

Auto Sync

Yes

DJ Pro

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

Multi Jukebox

Yes

Sample Creator

Yes

DJ Scratch

Yes

Childsafe Mode

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Disc

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable Disc

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Playable File Format

MP3, WMA, AAC

POWER

Power Consumption

320W

Standby Mode

<0.5W

Power Off Consumption

< 0.5W

Power Requirement Narrow (50/60Hz)

110V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement Wide

110V

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Remote Control Batteries

AAA x 2

FM Antenna

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Main (WxHxD)

470 x 213 x 423 mm
18.5” x 8.4” x 16.7”

Front Speakers x 2 (WxHxD)

510 x 775 x 503 mm
20.1” x 30.5” x 19.8”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

566 x 292 x 538 mm
22.3” x 11.5” x 21.2”

Main Net Weight

8.4kg/18.5lbs

Front Speakers x 2 Net Weight

37kg/82.2lbs

Main Box Shipping Weight

11.3kg/24.9lbs

Speaker Box Shipping Weight

79kg/175lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454071034

What people are saying