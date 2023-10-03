About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS350B

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS350B

LAS350B

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS350B

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

Optical

1

USB

Yes (Service Only)

HDMI® Out

-

HDMI® In

-

DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (8 Char.)

LED Indicator Colour

Red (Stand By)

Auto Display Off

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

-

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

-

WAV

-

MP3

-

WMA

-

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone App (Bluetooth Android/iOS)

Yes / -

Smart UX

Yes

Sound Sync

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off

Yes

A/V Sync (0~300ms, 10ms/step)

Yes

SIMPLINK

-

3D Video Signal Pass Through

-

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

-

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

-

Woofer Level (-20~+6dB)

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

USB Host

-

POWER

Sound Bar Power Type

110~240V, 50/60Hz

Sound Bar Power Consumption

21W

Sound Bar Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Subwoofer Power Type

Wired

Subwoofer Power Off Consumption

Wired

Subwoofer Power Consumption

Wired

GENERAL

Channels

2.1

Front Power Output

25W x 2

Subwoofer Power Output

70W (Wired)

Total Power

120W

NETWORK

Wired

-

Wi-Fi Built-in

-

Multi-room Solution (DLNA)

-

Bluetooth

Yes

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect

Standard, Music, Cinema, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ

Night Mode

Yes

Dynamic Loudness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

SPEAKER

Sound Bar

Yes

- SPL

84dB

- System

2 Way / 4 Speakers

- Tweeter Unit

1.5 inch

- Woofer Unit

40 x 100 mm

- Impedance

6ohm

- Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer

Yes

- Model Name

S35A1-W

- SPL

85dB

- System

1 Way Speaker

- Woofer Unit

5.25 inch

- Impedance

4ohm

- Magnetic Shielding

Non-sheild

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Remote Control

MA3

Batteries

AAAx2

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Backet

Yes

Table Stand (Detachable Foot)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Sound Bar (WxHxD)

880 x 59 x 90mm | 34.65” x 2.32” x 3.54”

Subwoofer (WxHxD)

156 x 300 x 281mm | 6.14” x 11.81” x 11.06”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

1035 x 452 x 215mm | 40.75” x 17.8” x 8.46”

Sound Bar Weight

1.9kg, 4.19lbs

Subwoofer Weight

2.9kg, 6.39lbs

Shipping Weight

6.9kg, 15.21lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

772454065095

What people are saying