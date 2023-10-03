About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.0 ch Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.0 ch Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity

SN1

2.0 ch Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

950 x 71 x 47

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

1012 x 170 x 145

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.47

Gross Weight (Kg)

4.1

Material - Mainset - Front

Mold

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold / Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Jersey

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Container Quantity - 20ft

1020

Container Quantity - 40ft

2040

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

2312

Matching TV size

Over 43 inch (2016 LG TV)

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.0ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

100W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50W x 2

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

2.2 inch

Main - Impedance

4ohm

CONNECTIVITY

General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

Yes

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes (Playback)

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

Dot LED

LED indicator Colour

Red (Stand By) + White (3)

SOUND MODES

Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)

Yes

User EQ

Yes (App)

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto sound engine - Default

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

Yes/No

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off - Optical

Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adapter (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main - Power Consumption

27W

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Simple / Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA5(Black)

Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

UPC

UPC

195174002094

What people are saying