Android Nougat OS App Compatibility (November 28, 2016)
Dear LG Customers,
It is possible that the downloaded App does not work on Android Nougat OS.
It's not a problem with your phone.
The problem has occurred because the app was not upgraded for Nougat OS when it was developed by its publisher.
The app publisher should be able to make the upgrade available soon. Once the app is upgraded for the OS, you will be able to use it normally. We are working with app publishers to improve the usability and environment for apps, and we will inform you of new updates continuously as shown below.
Compatibility improvement status of app with Nougat OS (November 28, 2016)
1. Finance App.
- BankMobile : end of November
※ Note
Due to the circumstances of the app publishers, “Best Me” and “Fireboy and Watergirl” do not support Nougat OS.
