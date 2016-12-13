LG Electronics Canada Inc.® Portable Air Conditioner Recall

December 14, 2016

Portable Air Conditioner Recall - Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why are the LG Electronics Canada Inc. Portable Air Conditioners being recalled?

A . An electronic component in the portable air conditioners can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards. In cooperation with Health Canada, we are taking this action as part of our continued commitment to product safety, and to providing the highest quality and service to our customers.

Q2. Have there been any reported injuries?

A . No injuries have been reported. LG Electronics USA, Inc. has received four reports of fires that have caused property damage. These incidents occurred in the southern USA during peak cooling periods.

Q3. Have there been any reported incidents in Canada?

A . No there has not been any reported incidents in Canada.

Q4. Can I continue to use my Portable Air Conditioner?

A . No. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, and unplug the Portable Air Conditioner until it has been repaired.

Q5. How can I tell if my Portable Air Conditioner is affected by the recall?

A . The recall involves three models of 7,000 and 8,000 BTU LG portable air conditioners (Model Numbers LP0711WNR, LP08113WNR, LP0814WNR) sold exclusively through Home Depot between February 2011 and August 2016. The product's model and serial number information can be found on the left side of the unit. See below. To determine if your product is being recalled, call toll free 1-800-553-9169.

Q6. What is the company doing as a remedy?

A . The company is offering a free carry-in repair of the product at an authorized service center. Qualified

technicians will be adding a new fuse to the unit.

Q7. How can I participate in the recall?

A . You can call LG at 1-800-553-9169 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, regarding the recall where we will determine whether your product has been recalled by validating the model and serial number of your product.

Q8. I no longer have the receipt for the product. Can I still participate in the recall?

A . Yes.

Q9. Can I take the unit back to the store where I purchased it?

A . No, Home Depot will not accept the units back nor will they provide any remedy. For instructions regarding participating in the recall, please see Q7.