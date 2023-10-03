We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Electric Dryer with TurboSteam™ and Built-In Intelligence
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
9.0
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 40 3/4x 32 1/8
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
-
Type
-
Electric
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
SteamFresh
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
Yes
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
9.0
-
Bar Code
-
195174039571
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps
-
Dry Level
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Temp.
-
High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
Time Dry
-
60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reduce Static
-
Yes
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 40 3/4x 32 1/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
59
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
31 1/2 x 45 1/8 x 33 7/8
-
Weight (lb.)
-
150.6
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
166
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP5B
-
[DR]Normal
-
Yes
-
[DR]Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
[DR]Bedding
-
Yes
-
[DR]Small Load
-
Yes
-
[DR]Steam Sanitary
-
Yes
-
[DR]Steam Fresh
-
Yes
-
[DR]Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
[DR]Speed Dry
-
Yes
-
[DR]Air Dry
-
Yes
-
[DR]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[DR]Towels
-
Yes
-
[DR]Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Electric Dryer with TurboSteam™ and Built-In Intelligence