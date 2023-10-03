About Cookies on This Site

9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Electric SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Electric SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam Technology

DLEX9000V

9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Electric SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam Technology

DLEX9000V-Front view
9.0 cu.ft. MEGA Capacity

9.0 cu.ft. MEGA Capacity

When it comes to laundry capacity, big is good, bigger is better, but biggest is best. With 9.0 cu ft of mega capacity, now you can fit a king size comforter and full set of bedding in a single load! You'll definitely have more room to dry.
Global_Dryer_TT_2016_Feature_02_TurboSteam_Technology_14112018_D

TurboSteam™
Technology

LG TurboSteam™ technology to the rescue. Toss the shirt in the dryer, turn on TurboSteam™ and in just 10 minutes your shirt is back in tip-top shape. Also helps refresh fabrics and reduce wrinkles in half the time of other Steam settings.
THE QUICK FIX

THE QUICK FIX

Late for the party and no time to iron your favourite outfit? The SteamFresh™ Cycle refreshes and reduces wrinkles in up to five garments at a time with one 10 minutes dryer cycle.
Integrated Electronic Control Panel with Dual LED Display

Electronic Control Panel
with Dual LED Display

Electronic control panel is integrated into the door for a distinct style plus the intuitive functionality you expect from an LG dryer.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.





Refresh and Sanitize

SteamSanitary™ Cycle refreshes and sanitizes dry items in the SteamDryer™. The SteamSanitary™ cycle kills bacteria on your clothes and is great for decorative pillows and other non-washable items.




Accurate Drying

LG's Sensor Dry System measures the moisture levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time, assuring you get dry laundry every time.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
9.0 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
29" x 40 7/8" x 33 3/8" (56" with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

9.0

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 40 7/8 x 33 3/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Door Type

Glass / Chrome

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Rear Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

TurboSteam

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

9.0

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454058813

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP5V

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Antibacterial

Yes

[DR]Steam Sanitary

Yes

[DR]Steam Fresh

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Speed Dry

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Jumbo Dry

Yes

[DR]Super Dry

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Towels

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes (v 3.0)

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Custom PGM

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 40 7/8 x 33 3/8

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

31 1/2 x 45 11/32 x 35 1/2

Weight (lb.)

157.4

Weight include packing (lb.)

177.2

DLEX9000V-Front view

DLEX9000V

9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Electric SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam Technology