60" UM69 LG UHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

60” UM69 LG UHD TV

60UM6900PUA

60” UM69 LG UHD TV

(6)
Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

4K LCD Display

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

4K Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Clarity

Noise Reduction

Colour

Advanced Colour Enhancer
True Colour Accuracy

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS®

Magic Remote Control

Not Compatible

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

20W

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

IP Control

Yes

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

Smart Phone Connectivity

Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

3 (1 rear, 2 side)

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ARC (HDMI 2)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

2 (1 rear, 1 side)

RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

Composite Input (AV)

1 (rear)

Ethernet Input

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

1 (rear)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

94W

Annual Power Consumption

174KWh/y

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1368 x 857 x 255mm / 53.9” x 33.7” x 10”

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1368 x 796 x 89.1mm / 53.9” x 31.3” x 3.5”

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1492 x 880 x 190mm / 58.7” x 34.6” x 7.5”

Stand Width

1233 mm / 48.5”

TV Weight with Stand

19.6kg / 43.2lbs

TV Weight without Stand

19.4kg / 42.8lbs

Packaging Weight

25.3kg / 55.8lbs

VESA Mounting (W x H)

300mm x 300mm

UPC

719192632943

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote Included

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2019

