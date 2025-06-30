A 4K TV has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which means it displays over 8.3 million pixels. This results in sharper images, more detail, and a clearer picture—especially noticeable on larger screens.

4K improves the viewing experience for movies, sports, and games by delivering smoother motion and greater clarity.* Major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Crave, and Prime Video** offer a growing selection of 4K content, making it easy to enjoy high-quality entertainment at home.

* 4K TVs provide a better viewing experience compared to standard HD (1080p) TVs.

** Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and their related services. Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.