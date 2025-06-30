Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
86 - 98 inch LG 4K Ultra HD AI Smart TVs

Our Picks for You

86 - 98 inch Learn more about LG Ultra HD 4K TVs

With four times the resolution of Full HD, you’re not just watching TV. You’re part of every moment. clearly, the future of home entertainment is here. Sharper, richer, livelier than ever before!

Learn more
Q.

what is a 4K TV?

A.

A 4K TV has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which means it displays over 8.3 million pixels. This results in sharper images, more detail, and a clearer picture—especially noticeable on larger screens.

 

4K improves the viewing experience for movies, sports, and games by delivering smoother motion and greater clarity.* Major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Crave, and Prime Video** offer a growing selection of 4K content, making it easy to enjoy high-quality entertainment at home.

 

* 4K TVs provide a better viewing experience compared to standard HD (1080p) TVs.

** Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and their related services. Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

Q.

What is the best LG 4k tv?

A.

LG offers several top-performing 4K TVs in 2025, each designed for different needs and preferences:

 

LG G5 OLED (2025)

Equipped with the Alpha11 AI Processor 4K Gen2, the G5 uses AI deep learning and light-enhancing algorithms to optimize color and brightness in real time. It also supports 4K AI Super Upscaling for improved image clarity on platforms.

 

LG C5 OLED (2025)

The C5 features the Alpha9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, delivering AI Super Upscaling to reduce noise and improve image resolution for a smoother, more realistic picture.

 

LG QNED92 (2025)

A premium MiniLED model with Dynamic QNED Colour Pro*, verified to deliver 100% Colour Volume**. The Alpha8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 powers enhanced webOS 25 performance and supports Precision Dimming Pro for better contrast in a slim, modern design.

 

LG QNED85 (2025)

This MiniLED TV features Dynamic QNED Colour*, verified to deliver 100% Colour Volume**. Powered by the Alpha8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, it includes webOS 25 for an easy-to-use smart experience and advanced local dimming for improved contrast.

 

* Dynamic QNED Colour/Colour Pro uses LG’s wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

** Colour volume independently tested by Intertek using DCI-P3 color space with a D65 white point. Results may exceed 100%.

Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Q.

What 4k content is available?

A.

A wide variety of 4K content is available through streaming services, digital rentals, and free platforms. Popular streaming options include Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Crave*. These services offer 4K movies, TV shows, and original content.

 

* Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Rakuten TV, and their related services. Content and app availability may vary by country, product, and region.

Q.

What to look for when buying a 4K TV?

A.

When choosing a 4K TV, here are the key features to consider:

 

Resolution & Picture Quality

Look for true 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) for sharp, detailed images. LG OLED TVs deliver perfect blacks* and strong contrast, enhancing picture quality in both bright and dark rooms.

 

Smart TV Platform

Choose a TV with an easy-to-use smart interface that gives access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Crave, and Prime Video**. LG's webOS includes AI-powered search, voice control***, and personalized recommendations.

 

Screen Size

Larger screens (65 inches and above) make the most of 4K resolution, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

 

Gaming Features

If you're a gamer, look for features like VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for smoother gameplay and reduced input lag.

 

* LG OLED displays are verified by UL for perfect black performance in typical indoor lighting (200–500 lux). Actual results may vary.

** Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and related services. Availability may vary by country, product, and region.

*** Voice recognition requires a compatible model and Magic Remote.

Q.

What's the difference between 4K and 8K TVs?

A.

A 4K TV has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, offering sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) to create a more realistic picture.

 

An 8K TV increases the resolution to 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, delivering even greater clarity—especially on very large screens. However, 8K content is still limited, while 4K remains widely supported across streaming platforms, movies, shows, and games. For most viewers, 4K continues to offer the best balance of quality and available content.

