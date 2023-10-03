About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
42 inch TV | LCD Full HD 1080p | Picture Wizard | Intelligent Sensor

Specs

Reviews

Support

42 inch TV | LCD Full HD 1080p | Picture Wizard | Intelligent Sensor

42CS560

42 inch TV | LCD Full HD 1080p | Picture Wizard | Intelligent Sensor

Print

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size (in.)

42"

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Frame Rate

60Hz

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

Picture Wizard II

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

7W + 7W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround Sound

Yes

Mute

Yes

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Clear Voice II

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG)

Yes

Smart Energy Savings

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (AV) Rear

HDMI 1.4a In

2 Rear

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 (Component) Rear

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

200 x 200

POWER

Voltage, Hz (TBD)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Standby

<0.3W

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1019 x 631 x 76.5 | 40.1” x 24.8” x 3”

TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1019 x 698 x 265 | 40.1” x 27.5” x 10.4”

TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

13.4kg | 29.5lbs

TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

15.1kg | 33.3lbs

UPC

UPC

719192584020

ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Smart TV Upgrader

SP520, SP820

LG Smart Remote

LG Magic Remote

Home Theatre System

BH6420P, BH6720S, BH6720S, BH7520T, BH9420PW, BH9520TW

Sound Bars

NB2420A, NB2520A, NB3520A

Blu-ray Players

BP120, BP320, BP420, BP620

Cinema 3D Glasses

AG-F270, AG-F310, AG-F314 (Combo+Pack), AG-F315 (Party+Pack), AG-F320, AG-F330, AG-F340, AG-F350, AG-F360

What people are saying