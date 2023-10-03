About Cookies on This Site

42 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | 120Hz | LCD TV

42 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | 120Hz | LCD TV

42LK520

42 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | 120Hz | LCD TV

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

42

Display Type

LCD

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

10 bits

Response Time

2.4ms

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Life Span (hr)

50,000 hr

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

Yes (HDMI 1080p 24p)

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes(16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program,Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan

HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p)Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p)RF (1080i / 720p)

Colour Temperature

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Cinema / Sport / Game

Picture Mode

8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

USB 2.0

MP3

Yes

JPEG

Yes

DivX (HD/SD)

Yes(HD)

Video

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Energy Saving recommended

Yes (Backlight control+intelligent sensor)

1080P Source Input

HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p

Parental Control

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

AV In

Yes (1)

HDMI In

Yes (1)

USB 2.0

Yes (1)

Headphone Out

Yes (1)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (2)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (2) - 1.4 ver.

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 ,SVC & Control)

POWER

Consumption (Typical W)

85W

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand lbs)

30.6 lbs

Including stand (lbs)

34.2 lbs

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

Set (w/o stand) inch

40.3" x 24.4" x 3"

Including stand inch

40.3" x 27" x 10.3"

CABINET DESCRIPTION

Front Cabinet Style

H&C

Stand style ( Colour / Glare)

Square / Black / Glare

Swivel (angle)

Yes (20 / 20)

Local Key Type

Button Type (Side)

What people are saying