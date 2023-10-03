About Cookies on This Site

65" UJ6540 4K UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.5

Specs

Reviews

Support

65UJ6540

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Type

LED

Screen Size

65"

PICTURE QUALITY

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Yes

TruMotion / Refresh rate

TruMotion120 (Refresh Rate 60 Hz)

Nano Cell Display

No

Active HDR with Dolby Vision™

No (Active HDR)

HDR Effect

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Wide Colour

True Colour Accuracy

Yes

IPS Panel

Yes

Billion Rich Colours

No

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Local Dimming

Yes

Colour Master Engine

Yes

Active Depth Enhancer

Yes

SMART TV

webOS 3.5

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Ready

Natural Voice Recognition

Ready

Universal Control Capability

Ready

LG Content Store

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Zoom

Live Zoom (Focus Zoom Ready)

360 VR Viewing

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Multi-view

No

Music Player

Yes

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

Mobile Connection

Yes

Miracast

Yes

SMART SHARE

Miracast (Screen Share)

Yes

Content Share

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

20W

Sound designed by harman/kardon™

No

DTS Decoder

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync/Bluetooth

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built In

802.11ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

IP Control

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUTS

HDMI

4

USB

2

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

Composite In

1

Ethernet

1

Optical

1

Bluetooth

Yes

Wi-Fi® Built In

802.11ac

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

WALL MOUNT

VESA

300 x 300

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Wall Mount (WxDxH)

1456 x 64.8 x 841 mm
57.3” x 2.6” x 33.1”

With Stand (WxDxH)

1456 x 271.8 x 909 mm
57.3” x 10.7” x 35.8”

Shipping (WxDxH)

1600 x 175 x 970 mm
63.0” x 6.9” x 38.2”

Wall Mount Weight

26 kg, 57.3 lbs

With Stand Weight

26.4 kg, 58.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

32.8 kg, 72.3 lbs

UPC

719192609822

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2017

