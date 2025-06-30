We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86 - 98 inch LG OLED evo AI 4k TVs
86 - 98 inch OLED evo TVs
LG OLED evo TVs
For over 12 years, LG has led the OLED revolution—and LG OLED evo is our most advanced innovation yet. OLED evo TVs feature an alpha 11 processor, Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, and self-lit pixels that achieve Perfect Black and infinite contrast, bringing every detail to life with stunning clarity.
Whether you’re watching in a bright room or a dark home theater, every frame adapts dynamically thanks to cutting-edge AI picture technology.
OLED evo also boasts 100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certification, so you see exactly what the creators intended. Gamers will love the ultra-low response time, high refresh rate, and support for G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium.
Enjoy features like Filmmaker Mode and seamless voice control via the AI Magic Remote—all wrapped in a sleek design that enhances any space.
Shop the range, including 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs and experience the future of home entertainment with OLED evo.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Chat with us
You can chat with an LG Support Representative in real time.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our expert.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Email us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.