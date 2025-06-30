LG OLED evo TVs

For over 12 years, LG has led the OLED revolution—and LG OLED evo is our most advanced innovation yet. OLED evo TVs feature an alpha 11 processor, Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, and self-lit pixels that achieve Perfect Black and infinite contrast, bringing every detail to life with stunning clarity.

Whether you’re watching in a bright room or a dark home theater, every frame adapts dynamically thanks to cutting-edge AI picture technology.

OLED evo also boasts 100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certification, so you see exactly what the creators intended. Gamers will love the ultra-low response time, high refresh rate, and support for G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium.

Enjoy features like Filmmaker Mode and seamless voice control via the AI Magic Remote—all wrapped in a sleek design that enhances any space.

Shop the range, including 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs and experience the future of home entertainment with OLED evo.