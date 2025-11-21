About Cookies on This Site

Exclusive Bundle | 48 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 + S60TR Soundbar

OLED48C5YUA.S60TR
Front view of 48 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED48C5YUA
Foont view go LG soundbar US60TR, subwoofer, and Rear speaker
Front view of 48 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED48C5YUA
Foont view go LG soundbar US60TR, subwoofer, and Rear speaker

Key Features

  • TV : 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8, True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail, 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours①. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
  • Soundbar : Easy Sound bar control for TV with WOW Interface, Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro and Wireless Rear Sound, Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 48 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED48C5YUA

OLED48C5YUA

48 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
Front view of LG Soundbar US60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S60TR

5.1 channel LG Home Theater Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S60TR

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Matte display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

Ultra Slim Design

Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free. 

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Ultimate Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 9000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

Best LG OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Large white space filled with OLED TVs showing how LG has been introducing groundbreaking innovations for more than a decade. The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also visible.

LG OLED

See the endless innovation

See the endless innovation Learn More

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

40W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.2 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 618 x 46.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

14.9

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

16.8

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1373 x 735 x 162

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

20.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 618 x 46.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 675 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BASIC INFORMATION

Year of release

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

ATSC1.0 (Terrestrial), QAM (Cable)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

AAC

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.3

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1

Number of Speakers

6 EA

Output Power

440 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

12.56 kg

Main

2.5 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

