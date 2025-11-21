We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Exclusive Bundle | 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 + S90TR Soundbar
Key Features
- TV : 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8, True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail, 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours①. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues②
- Soundbar : Incredible Sound bar designed to amplify LG TVs, Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers, Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.
*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.
Ultra Slim Design
Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub
Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Ultimate Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 9000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.
*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
Best LG OLED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
- 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
- 7.1.3 channel LG Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Rear Speakers S90TR
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
40W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.2 channel
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
40W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing (Front Firing when standing)
Speaker System
2.2 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
ATSC1.0 (Terrestrial), QAM (Cable)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)
GAMING
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
All Spec
ACCESSORY
HDMI Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
AAC+
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.1
AirPlay 2
Yes
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Chromecast
Yes
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Optical
1
Tidal Connect
Yes
USB
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Works with Alexa
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
CONVENIENCE
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
1250 x 63 x 135 mm
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
7.1.3
Number of Speakers
13 EA
Output Power
670 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
120Hz
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
65 W
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
20 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
40 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Game
Yes
Music
Yes
Sports
Yes
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
25.3 kg
Main
5.65 kg
Rear Speaker (2EA)
2.34 kg
Subwoofer
10.0 kg
