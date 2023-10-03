About Cookies on This Site

LG 50 inch 1080p, 600Hz Max Plasma TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

50PN6500

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size

50"

Resolution

FULL HD 1080P

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Bezel

TruSlim Frame

Protective Skin Glass

Yes

Frame Rate

600Hz

Altitude

2,900m / 9,514ft

XD Engine

TRIPLE XD

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

8 mode (Vivd/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/ Photo/Expert1/Expert2)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

USB

Picture & Audio

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Motion Eco Sensor

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes (Dolby)

Surround Sound

Virtual Surround

Mute

Yes

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Clear Voice II

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 Rear

HDMI 1.4 In

1 Side, 1 Rear

USB

1 Side

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

Component shared in usage

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1 (Optical) Rear

RS-232

Yes

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1168 x 699 x 57 | 46” x 27.5” x 2.2”

TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1169 x 755 x 293 | 46” x 29.7” x 11.5”

TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

24.7kg | 54.5lbs

TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

26.1kg | 57.5lbs

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

400 x 400

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Consumption

110W

Standby

<0.3W

UPC

UPC

719192588691

